At least 750 STEM teachers across public secondary schools in Ogun state have been taken through modern ways of teaching the subjects.

This is part of the state government’s efforts in raising the bar of teaching and learning of Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics through a capacity building programme.

The Special Adviser to the Ogun state Governor on Education, Abayomi Arigbabu, made this known while speaking about efforts of the state in ensuring proper equipment of teachers with right skills.

The Special Adviser who represented the Governor at the closing ceremony of the three week long programme promised more reforms in the education sector of the state.