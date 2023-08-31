Women groups in the Niger Delta are calling for urgent action to mitigate the impact of this year’s flooding.

This was one of the demands made by them when they converged on Port Harcourt to deliberate on issues affecting the region.

Advertisement

It’s that time of the year again that coastal communities, especially those in the Niger Delta region, fear the most.

The loss of lives, livelihood, and damage to infrastructure caused by the flood of 2022 is still fresh in the memory of residents.

Facing the threat of a recurrence, these women leaders want relevant agencies to take proactive steps to reduce the impact of this year’s

flooding.

Advertisement

Almost 8 years later, the presidency has constituted a board for the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The Members would need to justify their appointments to stakeholders who had argued that the NDDC has performed below expectation due to the absence of a board.

But how much can they achieve with the amount of financial resources at their disposal.

Advertisement

It is also the women’s expectation that the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs would be adequately funded to meet the development needs of the

region.