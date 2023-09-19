Experts say irresponsible disposal of waste like plastics contribute to the ongoing flood crisis.

This comes just as a public awareness campaign is held for students in Lagos on the importance of a clean and healthy environment, in honour of world Clean Up Day.

In the spirit of nurturing a cleaner world, it all began with a pep talk to inspire the students in this public school.

Advertisement

This call to action aligns with the global celebration of this year’s World Cleanup Day.

But they’re not just talking. They’re taking action by planting a variety of tree seedlings, including avocados, mangoes, oranges, and coconuts. Their mission is to cultivate a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Armed with the necessary tools, these enthusiastic students dedicated their time to a comprehensive cleanup of the school premises.

Advertisement

These young eco-champions prove that change begins with small steps, and their dedication to a greener, cleaner future is a beacon of hope for us all.