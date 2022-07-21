Borno: UN Mines Action Service trains police officers on IED disposal

The Inspector- General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali has commended the United Nations Mine Action Service, for training 24 Police officers at the Borno State Command on proper usage of Explosive Ordinance Disposal and a donation of requisite equipment to perform effectively.

The IGP gave the commendation during the graduation ceremony of the officers at the headquarters of Borno state police command.

27 personnel of the Borno State police command have successfully undergone training on proper usage of Explosive Ordinance Disposal, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear.

The training was conducted by the Mines Action Service of the United Nations .

The International Community is concerned about the threats posed by planted IEDs in the region, and is poised to mitigate the menace at all costs.

Given the number of lives lost as a result of IEDs planted by terrorists, particularly farmers, motorists, and innocent civilians, the training could not have come at a better time.

The trainees were encouraged to use their training knowledge and expertise to save lives.

It is believed that this training enhanced both the victim management and personnel performance in emergency situations.

The Borno state police command, says it is prepared to work with international organisations to train and equip its employees so that they can provide better services to the country.

