An improvised explosive device has detonated in Gubio local council of Borno, resulting in the deaths of six Quranic school pupils popularly known as Almajirai.

The incident took place Saturday January 27th when a metal scavenger unknowingly collected and stored various metallic items in a building in close proximity to a Tsangaya school which later exploded claiming the lives of the children while others sustain varies degree of injury.

Gubio town is about 97kilimeters away from Maiduguri the Borno state capital.