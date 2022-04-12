Arrested People In Viral Video Were Herders Mistaken For Bandits – Police

The military and police authorities in Kaduna have clarified that the people arrested in the viral video which circulated on social media over the weekend, were herders mistaken for bandits.

The Commissioner, Kaduna police command, Yekini Ayoku, said it was a case of mistaken identity.

He explained that the herders were apprehended by kakura community vigilante group who met them in a forest and assumed they were the terrorists who killed their traditional leader.

Stakeholders from the Fulani, Gwari and Kakura communities, all In Chikun local council have been brought together by the Kaduna state government to resolve their differences.

The district heads were charged to discourage their subject from taking the laws into their hands.

Meanwhile the injured herders have been taken to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital for treatment.