The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the Cybercrimes Unit of the Command to commence immediate and comprehensive investigation into various incendiary and inciting videos making the rounds on social media in relation to the 2023 General Elections.

CP Owohunwa, while condemning in the strongest possible terms the making and sharing of these videos, has assured Lagosians that the brains and motives behind the videos will be unmasked and those found culpable dealt with in accordance with the Cybercrimes Prohibition and Prevention Act 2015. He equally assures that the outcome of the investigation will be made public in the interest of transparency and public accountability.

Meanwhile, while the investigative process is advancing, CP Owohunwa urges voters to disregard the videos and proceed to exercise their franchise as adequate and improved security has been emplaced at various polling units and collation centres across the state.

Advertisement

In the same vein, the Command warns all persons planning on fomenting trouble before, during and after the elections to steer clear of such or have the full weight of the law to contend with.

Members of the public can promptly reach the Police on any of the following numbers to report any infraction relating to the security of the electoral process: 08127155132, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870.

Advertisement

I DID NOT THREATEN ANYBODY, WAS JOKING WITH MY NEIGHBOUR – OLUOMO

Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) this afternoon denied threatening Igbos in Lagos State.

Akinsanya in a video said he was only joking with her neighbour, Uche , otherwise known as Iya Chukwudi at a parley on Thursday.

Advertisement

A viral video showed the transport chief urging his members to vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Akinsanya in the video said: ” We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it doesn’t call for a fight. Iya Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, stay at home.”

Akinsanya, who described Iya Chukwudi as his sister and good neighbour, said he has always been relating peacefully with the Igbos living and trading in Oshodi.

“At no point did I threatened anyone. We’ve enjoyed a long harmonious relationship. Not at this point will I do that. I buy things regularly from Iya Chukwudi and was only joking with her.

Advertisement

“Mischief makers took our friendly conversation out of context just to label me as a bad person. Lagos State has been peaceful and we don’t pray for violence in our state,” he said.

Nwagbaraodia, who appeared in the same video, said Akinsanya didn’t threaten her.

According to her, the transport chief always buy noodles and other goods from her.

Advertisement

She expressed surprised that their friendly conversation was taken out of context.

“I thank God I’m now a celebrity. Little thing we joked with has now made me popular. It was my daughter that called my attention to it on social media. I and MC Oluomo have been friends for ages. My people, there’s no iota of truth in what people are sharing on social media. MC Oluomo is my good neighbour,” she said.