The Akwa Ibom Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a lawyer, Ekere Sunday Ebong, after a viral video showed him physically abusing his wife.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

SP MacDon said the suspect was arrested based on the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi.

The statement reads in part: “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Barrister Ekere Sunday Ebong (55 years) of Plot 40 L Line Ewet Housing Estate.

“In a video that went viral, the suspect assaulted his wife and dehumanised her, leading to various grievous injuries.

“He is a known habitual perpetrator of violent acts against his wife over the years.

“As an agency saddled with the protection of lives and property and the maintenance of law and order, we cannot allow Barrister Ebong to continue this flagrant abuse of human rights.

“Hence, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, ordered the arrest of the suspect to prevent murder and the breakdown of law and order.

“The CP has warned perpetrators of violent crimes in the state to desist forthwith while urging family members to endeavour to resolve disputes amicably rather than resorting to violent attacks.

“Barr. Sunday Ebong will have his day in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”