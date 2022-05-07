Police arrest Officer seen in Viral Video praising Cult Group

A police officer attached to Ebonyi State Police Command, Corporal Matthew Isaac, found singing, dancing, and brandishing a rifle in praise of a particular cult group in a viral video has been arrested.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, had condemned the unruly conduct of the Police officer.

The Force Public Relations Office, said the act of the officer, which is clearly calculated to portray the NPF negatively, is a discreditable conduct in line with the provisions of the First Schedule to Regulation 370 of the Police Regulations.

His actions equally violated the provisions of the NPF Social Media Policy (SMP), penal laws, and other extant laws regulating the conduct and discipline of all Police officers.

The IGP, has therefore directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ebonyi State to detail the Command’s OC Provost to hand over the erring officer to the Force Provost Marshall for necessary disciplinary actions.

The Police boss further warned officers to ensure total compliance with the laws guiding the Force as any breach would be severely sanctioned.