Two Civilian Joint Task Force were said to have been killed and 8 others sustained various degrees of injuries after their vehicle stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device in Mafa Local Council of the state.

TVC News gathered that the incident occurred while the Civilian JTF are on their routine operations alone Mafa/Konduga LGA axis before Stepping on Landmine, suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram Terrorist.

Mafa is about 50 kilometers away from Maiduguri the Borno state capital and is the home town of the state governor.