Cross River State Government has launched a massive crackdown on criminal hideouts disguised as scrap metal operators in the state.

The operation, which was carried out by men of the state special security outfit, Operation Akpakwu, saw the arrest of some defaulters in Calabar South Local Government Area.

Speaking with Journalists, a representative of the Governor, said the crackdown is necessitated by the order of the government suspending all activities of scrap metal operation in the state.

He lamented a situation where the state once deemed to be the nation’s tourism capital could be defaced by activities of scrap metal.

The Clan head of Efut Ebua West Area of Calabar South said illegal scrap operators use their operational base as hideouts for criminals where illegal weapons and other dangerous items are stored.

Those arrested said pressure in making ends meet led them to go against the Government directives.

Governor Bassey Otu had directed the suspension of all activities of scrap metal, pending when government concluded its investigations on allegations against the business in Cross River state.