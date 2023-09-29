Troops have raided criminal hideouts in Nasarawa state and Abuja and one of those arrested is the district head of Awe local Council area.

According to the director of Defense media operations, Major General Edward Buba, weapons were also seized during the operation.

Another media engagement by the Defence Media Operations to give updates on military operations across the country.

This is coming days after the rescue of 14 kidnap students of the federal

University, Gusau.

Major General Edward Buba says there are several ways Society can show their commitment in support of the overall objective to defeat terrorism and Insurgency in the country.

He noted that citizens must come onboard and make commitments to reflect and align with the will of the people.

He encouraged all to work together to flush out the terrorists as they are not ghosts but individuals from different localities and communities.

In spite of the achievements, the evolving security issues continue to mount pressure on the government.

Part of the weapons recovered during the raid by troops in Nasarawa and Abuja include one submachine gun, one G3 rifle, 19 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammo and several rounds of diamond millimeter.

