For Nigeria to achieve a market that can compete internationally, the government must create an economy that produces goods and services that meet the demands of international and domestic markets.

This and many more formed the recommendations of researchers at a forum held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

In every thriving economy in the global landscape, the industrial sector plays a vital role in fostering sustainable development as it creates jobs, encourages innovation, and makes a substantial contribution to the Gross Domestic Product

Following this development, the Nigerian Institute for Social and Economic Research organised this seminar to unleash Nigeria’s industrial potential through a comprehensive approach.

Industry experts in their recommendations believe that a significant factor hindering the growth of the country’s industry is the continuous exportation of agricultural products without processing them domestically.

Some argued that achieving a domestically producing economy is only possible if essential amenities necessary for development are in place.

Speakers at the seminar aim to question the current norms and identify opportunities for collaboration that can significantly enhance Nigeria’s industrial sector to compete with the global market