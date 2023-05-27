The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has concluded training for its troops on Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (C-IED) organised by the European Union (EU) and COGINTA.

The training by the EU and COGINTA was held at Headquarters MNJTF in N’Djamena Chad with a focus on basic tracking skills, intelligence gathering and identification of In Improvised In Explosive In Devices (IEDs) products in counter-insurgency operations.

COGINTA is an independent non-governmental, apolitical and areligious organisation that provides technical assistance on justice and security sector governance, police reform and community-oriented policing in fragile and conflict-affected countries.

Other aspects of the training included immediate survivability, Improvised Explosive Devices placement and disposal techniques among others.

The Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force Major General Gold Chibuisi who was represented at the closing ceremony by the Deputy Force Commander Brigadier General Assoualai Blama stated that the efforts of the European Union towards confronting terrorist activities in the Lake Chad Basin region were commendable.

He pointed out that the MNJTF acknowledged the importance of the training on IEDs to end the fight against the Insurgents while nothing that the terrorists resorted to the use of IEDs because they found it increasingly difficult to carry out attacks on troops.

He charged them to be on alert at all times in other to detect and defuse the devices when they encounter them in the course of performing their duties. General Assoualai expressed the appreciation of the MNJTF to the European Union for the training which he said will enhance the capabilities of the Force in the fight against terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin region.

The representative of the European Union stated that the training was considered necessary following the increase in the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) by terrorists.

He further stated that the objective of the training was to improve the skills and techniques needed by the troops to counter Improvised Explosive Devices in the field. He enjoined the troops to use the knowledge acquired during the training to combat the threat of IEDs.

Dignitaries at the ceremony included the Chief of Cells, representatives of the European Union and COGINTA. Highlights of the event include the presentation of certificates to the graduands, donation of magnetic detectors, visite de protection and mirror protectors by the EU. The event was concluded with a group photograph.