The non academic staff union of the National center for technology management, NACETEM has accused the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Henry Ikoh of imposing a Director General on the organization without due process

The union staged a peaceful protest at the NACETEM Headquarters in Ile-Ife calling on the federal government to review the appointment.

Members of the Union on Friday converged on the NACETEM premises in OAU and put the gate under lock and key.

Their agitation is for the federal government to disregard the appointment of Olusola Odusanya as the director general of the organization.

The protesters claimed that his appointment was marred by irregularities championed by the minister of state for science and technology, Henry Ikoh.

According to them, the demonstration will continue until the appointment is reversed by the federal government.

They warned that any attempt by the embattled DG to visit the premises of the organization may lead to crisis.

The matter is also before the federal high court in Osogbo.

Staff of the Board had staged Similar protest about two weeks ago warning the minister against the appointment of Olusola Odusanya as the their DG.