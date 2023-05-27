Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, has approved about four billion naira as payment for gratuities and death benefits for all categories of beneficiaries.

Addressing journalists, Kebbi State Acting Head of the Civil Service, Safiyanu Garba Bena said the approval of over two billion, (N2,360,156,801.78K) is for the payment of gratuities and death benefits to beneficiaries who retired and were captured between January 1st 2023 to May 15th , 2023 or beneficiaries of those who have died in the period.

He said over a billion naira of the amount (N1,032,216,817.89K) is for the payment of balances of 2017/2018 Local Government and Local Government Education Authorities, LGEAs beneficiaries following the completion of verification by the committees.

He said with this development, the Kebbi State Government has fully paid the gratuities of all retirees and death benefits of those who served the State Government, Local Government and Local Government Education Authorities LGEAs including contract workers and that of retired or those who died prior to May 15th 2023.