Kaduna Govt pays N1.2bn in death benefits to families of deceased civil servants

The Kaduna State Government has begun paying death benefits and gratuities to the families of deceased and retired state officials to the tune of N1.2 billion.

Employees from both the state and municipal governments who have retired or died while on the job are included in the total.

Professor Salamatu Isah, the Executive Secretary of the State Pension Bureau, said N1,035,000,000 will be allocated for the payment of retirees and families of the deceased in the 23 local governments during the official distribution of Cheques to families of deceased civil servants at the Kaduna State government house.

The sum would be the 14th payment schedule under the local government gratuity for retirees and next-of-kin beneficiaries of deceased beneficiaries, according to the Executive Secretary.

She, on the other hand, denied rumors that seven local governments had paid all overdue gratuities and death payments under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

Apart from the payment of death benefits and gratuity, the Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who handed over the Cheques to relatives of the deceased civil servants, says the government has also initiated some programmes and policies geared towards improving the welfare of civil servants in the state.