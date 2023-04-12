Over 28 million naira has been presented to 78 police officers families in Lagos.

The commissioner of police Lagos command Idowu Owohunwa did the presentation at the command’s headquarters in Lagos.

Daily, security agents especially police officers put their lives on the line as they leave their homes to protect and keep the peace around the state.

Sometimes, not all of them get back home to their families as they fall while trying to stop criminals.

Advertisement

At Lagos police command, the families of deceased, injured officers were present to pick up the entitlements.

Presenting the checks, the Commissioner of Police described them as the real heroes of the people.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Gloria Ode said the gesture came at the right time as it would go a long way in solving some family issues.

Meanwhile it wasn’t all bad news, as 35 senior police officers benefited from the recent promotion by The Police Service Commission.

Advertisement

This comprises of 15 Chiefs superintendent of police and 21 superintendents of police.

To whom much is given, much is expected, as Nigerians and the police force hope that most sacrifices will be made by this decorated officers.