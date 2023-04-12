The Ijaw Youths Council Worldwide has threatened to disrupt the exploration activities of some oil multinational companies in the Eastern and Western regions of operations over the alleged violation of Nigerian content laws, the deprivation of host communities and local contractors in terms of gas logistics contracts, businesses and placements by the companies operating in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States.

This was made known to newsmen by The National Spokesman of the IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe, in a media session in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Nigerian Petroleum Industry has largely been dominated by foreign investors since the discovery of oil in the 1950s.

Despite the introduction of the local content Act of 2010 and the Petroleum Industry Act recently, grievances are still rife as regards the involvement of local contractors from the Niger Delta region.

At a press briefing held by the Ijaw Youths Council in Yenagoa, the body expresses unhappiness over the alleged deprivation of some indigenous contractors by IOCs operating in their communities.

A stern warning is issued to the oil multinationals as they threaten to disrupt oil operations if the alleged violations are not dealt with immediately.

The Federal Government and other relevant agencies have also been asked to address the situation to avoid the breakdown of law and order while vowing to use the legitimate rules of engagement to thrive home their demands.

Nigerian Navy Logistics Command Headquarter Inaugurates Building For Ratings

The Nigerian Navy has expressed commitment to motivating its personnel towards enhancement of their professional output and achieving its aims.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Navy Holding Limited, Rear Admiral Siliranda Lassa Stated this during the inauguration of a nine-by-one building block for junior ratings at the Navy Logistics Command Headquarter, Oghara, Delta State.

It is Rear Admiral Siliranda Lassa first visit to Nigerian Navy Logistics Command Headquarter, Oghara, Delta State since last year when handed over the reins of the office

He then, inaugurates the project named after him for his contribution to the command during his tenure here.

Fortunately the Flag Officer Commanding, who has been on saddle for a year, the project is simply an addition to improve the welfare of personnel

The Personnel of the Nigerian Navy like other military forces say they need all the motivation to be at the best in tackling insecurity and defend the country territorial integrity.

The Nigerian Navy Logistics Command Oghara was established in 2008 to execute policies on procurement, storage and distribution of technical and naval material, and amongst other duties, monitor and assist operational commands in implementing the daunting tasks of defending the nation and protecting her maritime-based resources which have often been targeted by criminals.