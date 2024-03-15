The Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board is reshaping the involvement of home based companies in the oil and gas industry.

The board is also partnering UTM Offshore Limited for the development of the first indigenous floating liquefied natural gas facility and the management of Coleman Wires and Cable.

Partnership with local and expanding Companies for in-country manufacturing and production has been the main objective of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board since its inception, especially in the Oil and Gas industry.

In driving this objective, a renewed partnership is being solicited by some organizations when its officials visited the executive secretary of the Board, Felix Ogbe at the local content tower in Yenagoa.

While the UTM Offshore Limited is currently embarking on developing a floating liquefied natural gas facility with the help of the NCDMB, the Managing Director of Cable giant, Coleman Wires and Cables, George Onafowokan, hopes to sustain the already existing partnership with the board for its new venture in the industry.

The executive secretary of the Board, Felix Ogbe is of the view that a continuous support for local companies will facilitate in-country capacity in the oil and gas industry.

With these partnerships and more, the NCDMB is steadily closing the gab between the foreign and local companies in the manufacturing of facilities needed for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.