The men of the 23 Armoured Brigade Yola have arrested a kidnapping kingpin Mr Salihu Ibrahim and 24 other suspects operating within the northern and southern parts of the country

Mr Salihu Ibrahim who had been in a security watch list was Found in possession of a submachine gun with five rounds of 9mm ammunition and a Baretta pistol after a raid to its hideout at Naude Hills

Millions of naira paid as ransom by the victims of abductors were also recovered during the raid .

Addressing a press conference in Yola, Brigadier General Mohammed Jibrin Gambo explained that the suspected kingpin has been on the force watch list for the past three years adding that the suspect has been Identified as the mastermind behind most of the kidnappings in the area and even in southern parts of the country

The Commander said this briefing was necessary because of the special incidents recorded during several internal security operations carried out by the brigade and also to provide an avenue for interaction between the bridge and the general populace.

He said the command has also intensifies efforts to ensure the activities of miscreants are reduced to the barest minimum within Adamawa

General Gambo said in the past eight months the brigade has recorded successes in taming the tide of criminal attack on communities and individuals within it’s operational areas, using both Kinetic and non kinetic operational approaches to achieve successes which led to the arrest of 22 syndicates of kidnappers , some with AK-47 riffles , others with locally made weapons

He added the troops of his brigade also carried out raid operation on February in Gombi LGA where an AK47 riffle was recovered and the criminals elements pursued out of location with gunshot injuries. Also the troops carried out an ambush operation in Galga between Garkida and Hong LGA were an insurgent

Was killed and several others escaped with life threatening and one was also arrested in Mubi.