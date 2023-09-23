The operatives of the Yobe State Police Command have shot dead a suspected kidnap kingpin during an exchange of gun fire and have arrested two gun-runners who supply arms to bandits in Zamfara, Maiduguri and other states bedeviled by banditry in the northern region.

These were made known to journalists by the state police commissioner, Garba, Ahmad, after a security meeting with the deputy Governor alongside other stakeholders in Damaturu.

Yobe state was affected by the Boko Haram insurgency that has raged for over a decade.

Now that some peace is returning to the state, kidnapping, rape, and other horrific crimes are resurfacing in some areas.

A renowned kidnap kingpin who had previously plagued the FIKA and Fune Local Government Areas was recently shot dead by security operatives following an exchange of gunfire.

The state Commissioner of Police was informed on this and other concerns following a security briefing at the government residence.

In a separate operation, two gun runners were arrested for allegedly supplying arms to bandits within the Northern states.

Rape cases are drastically on the increase in the state but the, Police is putting in place strategies to reduce the menace.

The Commissioner of Police says that investigations into the suspected gun-runners’ operations are underway, and that they will be charged in court for persecution.