The Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is advocating for government and private institutions to have certified fire safety officers among their staff.

He believes the Fire Academy in Abuja could be expanded to provide training for such requirements.

The National Fire Academy Abuja provides training for operatives of the Federal Fire Service in various aspects of fire fighting.

Equipped with a simulation facility, the institution is the Federal Government’s effort in shoring up the capacity of the Federal Fire service in combating infernos.

The Interior Minister’s visit is meant to bring him up to date with the state of affairs at the academy.

He wants the scope of training expanded to accommodate private safety officers.

The Minister’s goal is to get relevant government and private organisations to have certified safety officers.

While the move would require legislative and Institutional frameworks, the Minister of optimistic it is the way to go in shoring up a national response in disaster management.