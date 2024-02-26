There was a fire outbreak on Sunday afternoon at the private residence of the Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud.

The house located at No. 9, Justice Roseline Ukeji Close, Asokoro, was completely razed and nothing could be salvaged from the ruins.

According to the FCT Emergency management agency, distress call was made to the FCT Fire Service at 10:40 am, The source of fire is yet to be established even as investigations are ongoing. The fire affected 7 Bedrooms in the building.

Though the cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained, the fire services say it may be an electrical surge and Household items were gutted by the fire.

The fire came under control around 2:51 pm. A combined team of FEMA, Federal Fire Service and FCT Fire Service were on ground during the incident.