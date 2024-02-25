A Sunday morning fire outbreak has destroyed the private residence of the Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud.

The house located at No. 9, Justice Roseline Ukeji Close, Asokoro, was completely razed and nothing could be salvaged from the ruins.

According to the FCT Emergency Management Agency, a distress call was made to the FCT Fire Service at 10:40 am. The fire affected 7 Bedrooms in the building.

Though the cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, the fire services say it may be an electrical surge and household items were gutted by the fire.

The fire came under control around 2:51 pm with the efforts of a combined team of FEMA, Federal Fire Service and FCT Fire Service.