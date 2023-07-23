Goods worth millions of naira have been razed down by early Sunday fire outbreak at second gate of Taraba State University premises.

About ten shops were completely razed down.

The Editor-in-Chief of a popular state news paper “Taraba News” Mr Olayinka Gabriel was among the affected victims.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Olayinka said that two of his shops were razed to ashes.

He called on the state governor and other well-to-do individuals and groups to come to the aid of all the affected persons.

As at the time of filing this report, the victims were still counting their losses.