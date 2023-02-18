Property worth millions of naira were razed by fire in Idanre community in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday evening, when a tanker carrying petrol fell and caught fire.

The filling station and a building beside ware also affected by the inferno

No life was reportedly lost in the incident but property in the fuel station and the building beside it were burnt.

The tanker, which carried Premium Motor Spirit also know as petrol, was at a filling station in the community to transmit into the underground tank of the filling station through a big pipe when it caught fire.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami Omisanya, said that there was no casualty in the inferno.

She said the timely intervention of the men of the state fire service prevented the fire from wreaking more havoc