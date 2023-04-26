Following the incident of the fire outbreak that broke out at the Bodija plank market in Ibadan on Tuesday, affected traders have expressed shock over the tragic incident.

Few of them who spoke with TVC News said they could not tell the cause of the fire, but the outbreak came so sudden and large that they were unable to pick any item out of the scene.

According to them, the fire came at a time when there was a serious wind as the it was about to rain, so this wind aided the fire to spread so fast and wide.

They revealed that the quick response and bravery of the fire fighters brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading into other parts of the market

Speaking with newsmen at the scene of the incident, chairman of the Oyo state plank sellers association Waliyu Aderoju said the total cost of damage cannot yet be ascertained, but no building material was spared in the affected areas.