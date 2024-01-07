At least, seven furniture shops have been burnt down after a fire broke out in the Ire Akari area of Ibadan.

Eyewitnesses told TVC News that the fire originated from burning furniture waste beside one of the shops and later engulf the entire building.

This is what is left of an entire building of 7 shops where furniture and other valuable items are stored.

Residents within the area said the fire broke out around 2pm after a burning waste escalated to the building causing pandemonium.

According to them, the fire had already consumed the entire building by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

Efforts to engage with some of the shop owners proved unsuccessful, few expressed that they had already accepted their fate, saying further discussions was unnecessary.

A similar case is that of Adebayo (not his real name), who is lost in thought, grappling with the harsh reality of the millions he lost in the incident.

Here are of the individuals attempting to salvage what remains of their damaged belongings and have come to terms with their situation.

They express hope that time will heal their wounds swiftly, enabling them to move forward with life.