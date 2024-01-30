The University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Ondo state will hold its 5th convocation ceremony on 1st of February, 2024.

Addressing pre convocation press conference at Laje in Ondo, , the vice chancellor of UNIMED,, Prof Adesegun Fatusi said the University Students’ admission quota for Medicine has been doubled from 50 to 100 initially and recently increased to 125.

The University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Ondo State is Nigeria’s first specialised medical and health sciences university.

Established nine years ago, the university has continued to churn out graduates that can compete with their counterparts from other countries in advanced world.

The University is again preparing for another convocation and this necessitated the press conference to usher in the 5th Convocation of the institution slated for Thursday February 2, 2024

Addressing journalists, the vice chancellor of UNIMED, Prof Adesegun Fatusi, said a total of 528 students are graduating from the undergraduate programmes and 57 students from postgraduate programmes making a total of 585 graduands.

A total of 183 students are graduating from professional programmes with unclassified degrees.

The VC added that the number of endowed prizes in the university has grown over the years.

And he also took his time to reel out some of the achievements of the university.