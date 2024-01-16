The University of Lagos, UNILAG has held its 54th convocation ceremony with the theme, “Decolonising African Higher Education for Transformational Development”.

Delivering the convocation lecture, a Professor of History, Toyin Falola made a case for university autonomy in the country.

One of the activities commemorating the ceremony was the convocation lecturer titled, “Decolonising African Higher Education for Transformational Development”.

During the lecture, a Professor of History, Toyin Falola insisted that the standard of education in Nigeria is not diminishing, hence the reason for brain drain, especially in the healthcare sector.