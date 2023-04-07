The University of Lagos, UNILAG has held its 15th Inaugural lecture with the title; The Public in the Private.

The inaugural lecturer, Professor Olufunlayo Bambeke of the Department of Sociology at UNILAG, emphasised the need for improved enlightenment against gender-based violence. She also called on government to review existing laws and abrogate those which permit the abuse of women and children

It’s the 15th Inaugural lecture of the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

Professor Olufunlayo Bambeke of the Department of Sociology at UNILAG, presented her work and highlighted the contributions to knowledge.

During the lecture, Professor Bambeke identified several societal issues, with emphasis on violence against women.

After the delivery of the lecture, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor AYODELE ATSENUWA identified gender-based violence as a social vice, that affects women and children.

It was concluded at the lecture that for gender-based violence to be eradicated, men must be actively engaged in the fight.