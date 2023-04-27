Benue State Government Transition Committee constituted by Governor Samuel Ortom has held its inaugural meeting with the team set-up by the Governor-elect, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia.

The inaugural meeting took place on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 at the new Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of Committee, Anthony Ijohor, stated that the outgoing administration was “committed to a smooth and seamless handover of power to the incoming administration.”

He emphasised that the committee was not a political gathering, and asked members to shun political insinuations in the course of the assignment.

He stressed that the time for politics was over and the immediate task of the committee was for the purpose of ensuring continuity in governance and called for cooperation from all members of the team.

Professor Ijohor enjoined members of the Committee from both the outgoing and incoming administrations to collaborate and work for the success of the Transition Committee’s assignment.

On his part, Chairman of the Governor-elect’s team, Mike Iordye said the responsibility of the committee from the incoming administration was not to probe, but to work in harmony to receive a handover report from the outgoing administration.

He noted that the committee was constituted not on a partisanship basis, saying that members were all Benue citizens mandated to serve on behalf of people of the State.

Mike Iordye assured full cooperation of the Governor-elect’s team, expressing optimism that the handover process will be smooth.