The Niger state election petition tribunal has held its joint inaugural sitting at the Minna high court .

The tribunal which is made of 6 members, is chaired by justice Angela Otaluka. She promised to operate by the rule of law in defence of Nigeria’s democracy .

Two months after the general elections, the arena of electoral competition has shifted from the polling units to the courts.

Litigating election disputes is a contentious and excessively technical process

Advertisement

The inaugural sitting of the Niger state election petition tribunal signifies the opening of the tribunal

The chairperson of the tribunal justice Angela Otaluka warns ahead that participants in the tribunal must maintain a high level of professionalism as the strict requirements of the Electoral Act will be duly followed .

The complex and technical nature of election petitions is largely responsible for the failure of election tribunals and courts to address the grievances of litigants, despite efforts at resolving such election disputes.

The attorney general of Niger state and the Nigerian Bar Association promise to give the tribunal the necessary support in line with its goal of remaining uncompromising.

Advertisement

The tribunal has 180 days to hear election cases and provide accurate judgement.

As it stands, the courts will determine the final vote in all the election disputes it entertains.