The federal government has reiterated its commitment to reposition the Nigerian correctional centers to enable effective reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates for societal benefits after their jail terms.

The Minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola stated this while commissioning a 20-Bed comprehensive Health Care Centre built with COVID-19 intervention fund at the Medium Security Custodial Centre ilesa, Osun State.

The Minister of Interior was accompanied to Ilesa by senior officers of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

On arrival, he inspected the guard of honour after which he proceeded to inaugurate the 20-bed comprehensive Primary Health Care Centre with theater.

Advertisement

He says similar projects have also been completed in Kebbi, Rivers, Kaduna and Kogi States to ensure inmates have access to quality health care.

The ilesa medium security custodial center is one of the oldest in Nigeria.

Established in 1943 with a maximum capacity to house 600 inmates but now houses over 700 inmates.

The Minister reveals plans to decongest the facilities with the construction of six mega custodial villages with capacity to accommodate 3000 inmates in each of the Geo-political zones.

Advertisement

States can now have their custodial facilities in line with the constitution and Governors have been urged to explore areas of mutual cooperation with the Nigerian custodial service.