The Federal government says it is building a 3,000 high-capacity custodial centre in Karchi, Abuja FCT, Kano, Kano State and Bori in Rivers State, which will include courts to try awaiting inmates, as a way to decongest correctional facilities in the country.

This was revealed at the commissioning of the new Zone ‘A’ Headquarters Complex, in Alagbon, Ikoyi Lagos.

One main challenge of the Correctional Service, is congestion of its Custodial facilities nationwide which has a maximum capacity for 57,278 inmates.

But as of the last count earlier in the week, t he government says there is a total population of 72,964 males and 1,668 females authorities say.

This modern office complex is one of their many infrastructure development projects and that with support from all the states, will spread to the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Advertisement

“However, we will need the cooperation of State governments in addressing this challenge. The overwhelming majority of offenders are state offenders being tried by their respective State Governments.”

Also in a bid to ensure custodial centres become a huge enterprise park for inmates the service commissioned the ICT Hub at the Medium Security Custodial Centre Kirikiri,

It is hoped that more such initiatives will elicit greater commitment, productivity and efficiency of the off ifliers.