Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has dissolved the State executive council.

This was announced shortly after the state executive council meeting in Benin City the state capital on Wednesday.

The special Adviser to the Governor on media projects, Crusoe Osagie in a statement said the Governor appreciates all members of the council for their service to the government and people of the State.

The statement further stated that all Special Assistants (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) have also been relieved of their appointments.