President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, held today, Wednesday May 3rd at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan were among those who attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Others were Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

Also Ministers of Women Affairs, Pauline Talllen, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami among others were in attendance.

Shortly before the commencement of the meeting, the President unveiled a policy document of the current administration, tagged Nigeria Agenda 2050.

The document consists of a long-term development plan for the nation, that is expected to be implemented by successive administrations.