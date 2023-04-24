Enugu State Governor-elect Peter Mbah has named former Minister of Power Chinedu Nebo, Dr. Joe Abah, Prof. Chidi Onyia and 60 others to the May 29 Transition Committee.

This was contain in a statement made available to TVC News by the head of the Peter Mbah Media Office, Dan Nwomeh in Enugu

The committee list contain names of internationally recognised technocrats for good governance, transparency and accountability advocates.

Other are experts in financial and management skills, entrepreneurs, as well as tech and innovation specialists.

The Governor-elect disclosed that the Transition Committee members would help articulate, fine-tune the incoming administration’s “implementable and impactful development plan” when it assumes office in May.

The Transition Committee members are expected to streamline the State development plan in line with Peter Mbah’s “Social Charter” with the People of Enugu State..

The Charter aims at repositioning the state as one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of Gross Domestic Product per capita, while addressing poverty, unemployment, and insecurity.

The committee will be chaired by Ike Chioke, an engineer, a renowned investment banker.

Others include the former Minister of Power Prof. Chinedu Nebo, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Prof. Christian Anieke; snd 60 others.