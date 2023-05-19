The Presidential Transition Council has called for a specific legislation on presidential transitions in Nigeria in line with global best practices.

The chairman of the Presidential Transition Council made the call at the unveiling of programme of events for the Presidential inauguration

He says it is important for a seamless transition of power.

The focus of all Nigerians and members of the international community, is on May 29th date for the inauguration of the Nigeria’s 16th President.

This press conference is meant to inform the world on activities building up to the Presidential inauguration.

Events are expected to start of on Tuesday, 23rd May with a Regimental Dinner in Honour of the Commander in Chief followed by a series of daily events up until Monday the 29th of May when the inauguration parade and swearing in ceremony will be held.

Other Sub committees also gave a report of their Readiness for the D-Day.

Concerns were raised on the impact of the ongoing tribunal seating.

May 29, 2023 will mark the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria.

