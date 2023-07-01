A coalition of groups working with the parliament has advocated deliberate commitment to open legislature and the digitisation of its processes and actions in Nigeria.

At a news conference to mark this year’s International Day of the Parliaments, the groups called for a force of law to back the resolutions of the parliament at state and national Assemblies.

The parliament is the government institution that defines democracy, and it is always the first casualty in any situation.

Since 2018, through a United Nations’ General Assembly resolution, June 30 has been set aside to mark the World Parliaments Day.

The date coincides with the birth of the International Parliamentary Union founded in 1889.

In Nigeria, the parliament is still relatively young.

Negative public perception, Corruption and inadequate funding are some of the challenges confronting the legislative arm of government.

The focus this year is ‘Parliaments for the Planet’.

It draws attention to the dire need need for the enactment and implementation of enabling laws that will help combat the devastating effects of Climate change.

Groups working with the parliament canvass a commitment to open legislature for citizens’ inclusion

They also want the 10th National Assembly to be more proactive and pragmatic in its oversight and the gender perspective

Increased funding for the parliament, adoption of oversight manuals as instrument for public engagement and the need to publicise Committee Reports are some of the suggested steps to further strengthen the parliament in Nigeria.