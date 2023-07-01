Governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke has declared that pensioners in the state would be enrolled in the State’s Health Insurance Scheme.

The governor gave the indication while receiving leaders of thought who paid him an Eid-el-Kabir homage at his country home in Ede.

The Governor explained that his administration was putting finishing touches to plans that would address health challenges of pensioners by getting them on board the state health insurance scheme.

He stressed that his government knew the importance of civil servants, hence his efforts to prioritize workers and pensioners’ welfare.

He said the administration is working hard on health insurance enrollment for the pensioners as senior citizens needs constant health attention.

Adeleke who reiterated his commitment to improving workers’ welfare, noted that a template had been released earlier this year for clearing outstanding salaries and pensions.

He also said he had directed the State Head of Service to fast track its implementation by ensuring payment of pension arrears in line with the approved template.

“The template was created with an eye on gradual clearing of the salary and pension debts. This was in recognition of the financial status of the state which is well documented and known to the public.

“Our administration focuses on meeting the various needs of the state within a tight financial situation.

“Our administration is however prioritizing workers’ welfare which covers in and out of service workers. I restate our commitment to the welfare of our senior citizens, the pensioners.

“The phased payments is a standby directive and I assured our pensioners that they are not and cannot be forgotten”, the Governor assured.