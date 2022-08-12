Residents must have health insurance scheme to access services-Niger Govt

The Niger state government has announced that every resident of the state must belong to a health insurance scheme to be able have access to healthcare services.

This was disclosed by the state health commissioner, Mohammed Makunsidi at a post council meeting held at the government house in Minna.

The Commissioners for works and infrastructure, planning and health gave a summary of their presentations at the executive council meeting.

The state government confirmed that the 2.24 km (mile) Musa Abubakar-Bosso City Hotel-Pyata junction road, which will cost more than N951 million, has been approved for construction.

The Commissioner for works and infrastructure, Mamman Musa noted that the road which is to be completed in five months, is to be funded through the special projects fund in the 2022 budget and it will provide access to the Bosso Dam.

The Commissioner for planning, Zakari Abubakar gave a breakdown of the 2023 to 2025 medium term revenue and expenditure based on the expected revenue of crude oil price and production benchmark of 55 dollars par barrel and 1.6 million barrels per day respectively.

The Commissioner for health who also gave a score card of the performance of the ministry said throughout the course of this administration the government focused on revitalising the over 2,000 primary healthcare facilities to reduce pressure on the secondary and tertiary facilities.

