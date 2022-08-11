Kastina to enroll additional 105,000 persons for Health Insurance Scheme

Katsina state government says it is determined to scale up its Health Insurance Scheme to accommodate more lower-income earners across the state.

Governor Aminu Masari stated this at an event to mark the first anniversary of the state’s contributory health scheme and its achievement as the best contributory scheme in the nation.

Recall that the state government had in February said its target in 2022 is to increase the number of people who enroll in its contributory healthcare scheme to 700,000.

As at that time, the state had 341,675 people who have enrolled in the scheme and are made up of 288,675 government workers and 53,000 individuals.

The Director-General, Katsina State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, Mr Muhammed Safana, made the disclosure in Katsina while appraising the performance of the Agency since it commenced operation six months ago.

He revealed that the Agency, would, among others, enrol students in all higher institutions in the state and engage in sensitisation of residents of the state, especially those living in rural areas to meet the target.

According to him, the agency will also encourage individuals to enrol in the scheme via affordable monthly contributions.

Safana said, “We have our work plan to enrol more people for the scheme this year. Our target is 700,000 people before the end of the year and we have begun work on that already. Since the scheme is open to those who are eighteen above, it is our plan to enrol students in our higher institutions for the scheme since it is presumed that students in higher institutions should be eighteen and above.

“We are also going to embark on community-based enrolment and constituency-based enrolment whereby lawmakers could register residents in their various constituencies to ensure that they enjoy medical facilities in all the participating hospitals in the scheme.”