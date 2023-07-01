Japan’s defense ministry stated late Friday that two Russian Navy ships had been discovered in waters near Taiwan and Japan’s Okinawa islands in the previous four days, following a similar warning from Taiwan this week.

According to reports, Taiwan’s defense ministry stated that it had seen two Russian frigates off its eastern coast and had dispatched aircraft and ships to keep an eye on them.

The government of Japan stated last month that ongoing Russian military exercises close to its borders, particularly those involving Chinese personnel, presented “serious concern” for the security of Japan.

Two Steregushchy-class frigates were reportedly first observed on Tuesday morning in Okinawa Prefecture near Taiwan, 70 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Japan’s westernmost island of Yonaguni.

The vessels sailed back and forth through the waters between Yonaguni and Taiwan, moved eastward, and were last spotted on Friday in the waters between Miyako and Okinawa islands, it said, adding Japan dispatched two vessels to monitor the Russian ships.

However, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday that a detachment of ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet had entered the southern parts of the Philippine Sea to perform tasks as part of a long-range sea passage.

Report says Japan and Taiwan have joined the United States and its allies in imposing wide-ranging sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine last year.