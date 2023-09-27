China stated on Wednesday that its recent round of drills near Taiwan were intended to battle the “arrogance” of Separatist Forces.

The frontrunner in Taiwan’s presidential race, on the other hand, has stated that China is attempting to “annex” the island.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, said this month that dozens of fighters, drones, bombers, and other aircraft, as well as warships and the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong, were operating close.

The danger of things “getting out of hand” and igniting an unintentional conflict has increased as a result of China’s heightened military activity, the island’s defense minister has warned.

Zhu Fenglian, the spokeswoman for the Chinese government’s office for Taiwan affairs, acknowledged the People’s Liberation Army’s drills when asked about the increase in exercises and Taiwan’s worries about heightened risk.

She asked Taiwanese to distinguish between “right and wrong,” to resist the island’s independence, and to work with China to keep the Taiwan Strait peaceful and stable.