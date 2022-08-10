China announces completion of high military drills around Taiwan

China has announced its successful completion of its high-voltage 10-day military drills around Taiwan in protest of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

The drills involved forces drawn from all PLA wings in Taiwan Strait virtually laying siege to the breakaway island which Beijing claims as part of its mainland.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, the Eastern Theatre Command’s spokesman, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the Command recently organised a series of joint military operations in the seas and airspace around Taiwan island and successfully completed various tasks, effectively testing the military’s integrated joint combat capability.

Colonel Shi Yi stated that the command will maintain a careful watch on the changing circumstances in the Taiwan Straits, conduct training and war preparation, and routinely organise combat readiness police patrols across the Taiwan Straits.