Taiwan’s armed forces will conduct more missile drills this year, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng announced.

This comes as China ramps up military pressure on the island to acknowledge its sovereignty claims.

China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, despite the island’s vehement protests. In recent years, it has intensified military activity near Taiwan, including practically daily intrusions into the island’s air defense identification zones.

Mr. Chiu stated that in the past, missile drills were only done at specific times of year to limit the impact on aviation and daily life.

Meanwhile, China will boost defence spending by 7.2% this year, the same rate as last year, but higher than the government economic growth forecast, according to an official work report.

However, Taiwan’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.