Nigerian civil servants have been challenged to live up to their mandates as the instruments for driving government policies.

The special adviser to the President on momentary Policy made the call at the 2023 Public Service Lecture in commemoration of civil service week in Abuja.

The Civil Service is the machinery through which government’s policies and programmes are implemented and services are delivered effectively.

But despite its huge workforce both at state and Federal levels, many Nigerians believe the civil service have failed to live up to its mandate.

The Civil service week, is another opportunity to galvanise civil servant to look inward and reinvigorate and reinvent their approach to delivering on government policies.

Digitalisation has become the order of the day for most workforces and civil servants must look to embrace innovations as they unfold.

Technology has greatly impacted work delivery, providing a more effective way of driving processes to achieve optimum results.

To meet global best practice, the head of civil service of the Federation reveals plans by the service to fully go digital by the year 2025.

The head of service officially presented the 2023 revised public service rules.