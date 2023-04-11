As Christians all around the world celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Nigerians have been admonished irrespective of religious divide to continually see to the unity of the nation.

This call was re echoed at the Easter Unification Concert organized by the Harvesters of Souls Ministry in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

With the theme, why we worship Christ our messiah, the convener said the season of Easter is a time for everyone to imbibe the life of Jesus; he noted that despite the different approach of religion, everyone must remain as on indivisible body.

ONDO CHURCH MEMBERS REACT TO SECURITY ARRANGEMENT, THANKS GOVT FOR SUPPORT DURING ATTACK PKG

The members of the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State are pleased with the security arrangement put in place around the church, but want more.

Some of them who spoke with TVC News Ayodeji Moradeyo also narrated their experience and want government to fulfill all its promises to them.

Local security and the police were engaged to provide security, as the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State reopened for service.

The church was closed for ten months, after the July 5, 2022 terror attack.

Outside the church, there were security men along the road.

They appreciated the government for its quick intervention.

This woman, who lost her two legs in the attack, wants government to fulfill other aspects of its promises to the victims of the attack.

The members are determined to continue to worship in the church, come rain, come shine.

CLERIC URGES PARENTS TO ENHANCE CHILDREN TRAINING FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

An Imam of the Alausa Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Ikeja, Dr. Isa AbdulMujeeb, has urged parents to teach their children the virtues of Islam.

AbdulMujeeb, a medical practitioner spoke during the annual Ramadan lecture, organised by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lagos Information Chapel at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Ikeja.

He said: “Teach your children the way of Islam and let them obey and follow the rules and values of Allah. Education is a key that is missing in some children. It is what we teach them that they will do. As parents, you must watch what you do or say in the presence of our children.”

Also speaking, a lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ganiu Bamgbose, urged parents to show full support to those kids who chose craft over education.

He highlighted ways parents can support their children in achieving their dreams.

Bamgbose said: “Building one’s dreams starts immediately, one finishes from junior secondary school and an individual starts building their dreams immediately they get to the senior secondary school. It is from there you start ordering your steps towards getting your dreams. So, parents should let their children be guided by their natural ability.

“The role of parents in the lives of the children is very paramount because when they get depressed, it will lead to destruction. When they become desperate, they get involved in untoward things. Parents should relate with their children with love, kindness.”

